Argentina and Cape Verde head to extra time at World Cup after ending regulation tied at 1-1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Argentina and Cape Verde headed to extra time at the World Cup with their Round of 32 match even at 1-1 on Friday.

Lionel Messi put the reigning champion ahead with his record-extending 20th career World Cup goal in the 29th minute. Cape Verde's Deroy Duarte scored a stunning equalizer in the 59th.

The goal, Duarte's first in international play, silenced the pro-Argentina crowd in South Florida — a preview of what would be one of the most shocking outcomes in World Cup history if Cape Verde pulls off the upset.

The teams will play 30 minutes of extra time, split into 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Cape Verde's memorable World Cup debut has been a stunning run that few outside the tiny island nation off the western coast of Africa could have predicted. Behind the stellar play of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, Cape Verde became the smallest country to reach the knockout round, securing surprising draws against Spain and Uruguay and another against Saudi Arabia.

Vozinha has seven saves against Argentina, including four against Messi, and has only allowed three goals during the tournament.

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