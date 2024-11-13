Atlanta Dream hire longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead team

The Atlanta Dream hired longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead the team Wednesday.

Smesko built Florida Gulf Coast into a perennial NCAA Tournament team and has the third highest winning percentage (.829) in women's college basketball over his 23 years at the school. The Eagles have been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country yearly. They knocked down 300 or more 3-pointers in 15 straight seasons, including setting the NCAA record with 431 in 2018.

“Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture,” Dream GM Dan Padover said. "His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream.”

The 54-year-old Smesko will join the franchise later this month.

Atlanta went 15-25 this year and had to win its last few games to qualify for the playoffs. There’s a strong young nucleus with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the way along with veteran center Tina Charles. The Dream haven’t had a winning record since the 2018 season.

“This is an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization,” Atlanta Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said. “A great basketball mind is coming to our city. Karl’s passion for and commitment to women’s basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level.”

The Dream fired former coach Tanisha Wright last month after Atlanta fell in the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Atlanta was one of a record seven WNBA coaching openings this offseason. Three now have been filled with Stephanie White going to Indiana and Ty Marsh taking over in Chicago. Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles and Connecticut still have vacancies.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.