Attorney says Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. maintains his innocence while facing 5 felony charges

ATLANTA — The attorney for Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. says Pearce "maintains his innocence" as he faces five felony charges following his arrest near Miami on Saturday night.

Pearce's charges include fleeing police after what Doral police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce was arrested after crashing his car. His charges include two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking.

Pearce posted bond of $20,500 Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth," Pearce's attorney, Jacob Nunez, said in a statement released to The Associated Press on Monday.

"Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

Nunez declined further comment.

Pearce was given a pre-trial stay-away order from Jackson. Pearce and Jackson's relationship began when both played at Tennessee. Jackson sat beside Pearce at the 2025 NFL draft.

The Falcons said in a statement Saturday they are aware of the arrest. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the team said.

The charges could threaten Pearce's future with the team.

The Falcons traded their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the No. 26 overall pick in last year's draft used to select Pearce. He then set a Falcons rookie record with a team-leading 10 1/2 sacks. The Falcons set a team record with 57 sacks, one year after finishing next to last in the league with only 31.

Despite the improved pass rush, the Falcons finished 8-9 for their eighth consecutive losing season. Second-year coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot were fired. New president of football Matt Ryan has helped reshape the team's leadership, including the hirings of coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham.

Ryan, Cunningham and Stefanski already faced difficult offseason decisions, including the possible release of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins despite starter Michael Penix Jr.'s uncertain status for the start of the season as he recovers from a knee injury. Pearce's arrest and uncertain legal ramifications add significant difficulty to the challenge of building the team's first winning season and playoff appearance since 2017.

