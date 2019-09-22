PITTSBURGH - Who are these guys?
Already, eight NFL teams are starting quarterbacks they didn't plan to have behind center about a month ago. That's one-quarter of the league.
Included are two of the more obscure names: the Jets' Luke Falk in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), and the Panthers' Kyle Allen, starting Sunday for Cam Newton (foot). Falk actually is New York's third-stringer; Trevor Siemian damaged his ankle in last Monday night's loss to Cleveland.
After one. #NYJvsNE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/s7W4fDyg2f— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 22, 2019
New York's other team, the Giants, made the switch this week to sixth overall draft pick Daniel Jones, benching longtime starter Eli Manning.
Two of the league's biggest stars, Drew Brees (thumb surgery) of New Orleans and Ben Roethlisberger (elbow surgery) of Pittsburgh, are sidelined. Teddy Bridgewater takes over for the Saints and Mason Rudolph gets the assignment for the Steelers.
Headed to work 💼@Switz | @Rudolph2Mason pic.twitter.com/gSdqG4PdLf— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2019
Miami has switched from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen, and, of course, Andrew Luck retired and Jacoby Brissett is the man in Indianapolis.
Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville in a Thursday night win over Tennessee; Nick Foles is hurt.
