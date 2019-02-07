Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson has died at age 83.
Robinson is a two-time World Series Champion, 14-time All-Star and the first African American manager in MLB history.
Robinson played 21 years in Major League Baseball - with his greatest years coming as a member of the Orioles and Reds.
He's the first player to win MVP awards in both the American and National Leagues.
Robinson had been in hospice care for several months prior to his passing. He had been suffering from bone cancer.
