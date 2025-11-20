Baylor AD Mack Rhoades resigns, a week after taking leave for personal reasons

WACO, Texas — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades resigned Thursday, a week after he took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Rhoades also stepped down last week from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Linda Livingstone, the school's president, said in a letter Thursday that Rhoades had informed her of his decision to step away from his position at Baylor.

After Rhoades took his leave of absence, the school said it was investigating unspecified allegations against him. The status of that investigation, or if it is still ongoing, was not immediately clear after he left the job.

The school, without giving further details, said last week that allegations against Rhoades did not involve Title IX, student-athlete welfare or NCAA rules violations, and did not involve the football program.

Rhoades took over as Baylor's AD in July 2016, in the wake of the revelation of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion football coach Art Briles his job. That NCAA case against the Bears wasn't resolved until 2021, when the school was placed on four years of probation.

