Le’Veon Bell’s contract negotiations have been a public headache for the Steelers for a couple of seasons now, but there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.
The star running back appeared on an NFL Network show on Tuesday and said, “We're a lot closer than we were last year at this time,” according to NFL.com.
Bell sat out all of training camp and didn’t report until the end of the preseason after he and the Steelers couldn’t reach a long-term agreement. He played the 2017-18 season under the franchise tag, which earned him $12.2 million.
When the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement this spring on an extension, he received the tag again, putting him in line to make $14.5 million this season. Bell has not yet signed the tag.
However, the sides can continue to negotiate on a long-term deal until July 16, and Bell said he’s optimistic it will happen.
“I got confidence we'll get it done. I want to do it,” he said.
