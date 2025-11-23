Benavidez stops Yarde in 7th round to retain WBC light-heavyweight title

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — David Benavidez strengthened his grip on the WBC light-heavyweight championship with a seventh-round stoppage of Anthony Yarde on Saturday, extending his unbeaten record to 31 fights.

The 27-year-old American, who moved up to the division last year, gradually broke Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) down with sustained pressure and rapid combinations, leaving the British challenger with a bloody nose in the sixth round before the referee ended the fight at 1:59 into the seventh.

The defeat marked the 34-year-old British fighter's third failed world-title bid, following previous stoppage losses to Sergey Kovalev and Artur Beterbiev. Despite moments of competitiveness, Yarde spent much of the contest on the back foot as Benavidez's speed and accuracy took control.

“I’d grade (my performance) a B+, I’m not going to lie,” Benavidez said. “There’s always room for improvement. They said I couldn’t stop this guy and I had no power at 175, I made it look better than Beterbiev and Kovalev.”

Benavidez (31-0, 24 KOs) reiterated his plans to step up to cruiserweight next and pursue WBA and WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez.

Haney takes decision over Norman Jr.

In the co-main event, Devin Haney claimed the WBO welterweight title by unanimous decision over fellow-American Brian Norman Jr. to become a three-division world champion.

Haney knocked down Norman (28-1, 22 KOs) in the second round to seize the momentum and stayed in control behind his sharp jab as he closed out a 114-113, 117-110 and 116-111 scorecard.

Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) is a former lightweight and super lightweight world champion. He beat Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision in a 12-round welterweight bout in Times Square in February.

