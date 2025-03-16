The best team in the National League? For two days in Japan, it's looked like the Hanshin Tigers

TOKYO — (AP) — For two days in Japan, it's the Hanshin Tigers who have have looked like the class of the National League.

In another sign that Japanese baseball has never been better, the Tigers capped a two-game sweep over MLB clubs with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at the Tokyo Dome.

Even more impressive, the Tigers didn't give up a run in either game. Daichi Ishii recorded the final out, freezing James Outman for strike three on a 95 mph fastball to cap 18 scoreless innings in a row.

“These two days were priceless,” Hanshin manager Kyuji Fujikawa said through an interpreter.

Hanshin tagged two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell for three runs in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base before Teruaki Sato smoked a three-run homer into the right-field seats, where a jubliant Tigers' fan club erupted in celebration.

On the mound, right-hander Hiroto Saiki threw five dominant innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Saiki struck out Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to start the game and then coaxed a harmless popup from the slugger in the fourth.

“Really good ballclub,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought they played really good defense. They can handle velocity — good with the fastball. The starter (Saiki) had major-league stuff. Good command, good split. And then Sato, he looks the part, he's a really impressive baseball player.”

Saiki was one of the best pitchers in Japan last season, finishing with a 13-3 record and a 1.88 ERA over 167 2/3 innings. The Tigers had a 74-63 record last season, which was good for second place in Japan's Central League.

The Tigers started the two-game sweep with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after 20-year-old lefty Keito Mombetsu threw five perfect innings. No Cubs reached base until Miguel Amaya smacked a single through the infield in the sixth that just got past the shortstop.

Hanshin also dominated on the basepaths against the Cubs, going 3 for 3 on stolen base attempts.

“They clearly showed they can play at the top level,” Roberts said.

Japanese players have made a huge mark on MLB, particularly over the past three decades. Former Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki was recently elected to the Hall of Fame and this week's Tokyo Series features five Japanese players, including three on the Dodgers with Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga play for the Cubs.

