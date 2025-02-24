Biyendolo and Cooper score as United States beats Australia 2-1 in SheBelieves Cup

GLENDALE, Ariz — (AP) — Lynn Biyendolo scored 42 seconds into the match and the United States beat Australia 2-1 on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup.

Michelle Cooper scored her first international goal in her second appearance for the U.S., which improved to 2-0 in the four-team round-robin tournament.

Biyendolo's goal was the fastest by a U.S. player since Ashley Hatch scored 24 seconds into a match in November 2021, also against Australia.

Biyendolo, formerly Lynn Williams, was married in the offseason. It was her 22nd international goal.

Michelle Heyman scored in the 80th minute for Australia.

Cooper's goal in the 68th minute made it 2-0.

“It was absolutely surreal,” Cooper said. “I looked at (teammate Ally Sentnor) and I said, 'I'm so sorry' because I basically stole it from her. But she was like, 'It's OK, I'm happy for you.' So it felt great.”

U.S. coach Emma Hayes changed her entire starting lineup following the team's 2-0 victory over Colombia on Thursday in the tournament opener in Houston. It was just the sixth time in the team's history that the full lineup was swapped out in back-to-back games.

Gisele Thompson and Claire Hutton made their first starts for the national team. Gisele's older sister Alyssa Thompson also started.

Mandy McGlynn was in goal for the United States as Hayes continues to consider a top goalkeeper following Alyssa Naeher's retirement last year.

Hayes has been bringing in new players and tinkering with lineups ahead of Women's World Cup qualification next year, and Cooper appreciated the opportunity.

“I just want to get to know the players and build good connections and get to know the staff, to hopefully build a relationship and build their trust in me to be on this team,” Cooper said.

The Matildas continue to struggle without superstar Sam Kerr, who hasn’t played for the national team in more than a year after ACL surgery.

In Sunday's earlier SheBelieves match, Japan beat Colombia 4-1. Mina Tanaka, who plays in the NWSL with the Utah Royals, scored in the eighth minute and again on a penalty in the 80th. Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo scored for Colombia.

The final SheBelieves matches will be played Wednesday in San Diego. The United States plays Japan and Colombia faces Australia. The winner of the tournament, now in its 10th season, is determined by accumulated points.

