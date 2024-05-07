Borussia Dortmund reaches Champions League final by beating PSG 1-0 on Hummels header

PARIS — (AP) — Central defender Mats Hummels headed Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final as the German team won 1-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Moments after Warren Zaïre-Emery missed an open goal for PSG, Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt's corner from the left in the 50th minute.

Dortmund won both legs 1-0 and largely contained PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, who is leaving at the end of the season.

PSG had long spells of possession in the last 10 minutes.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pushed Mbappé’s deflected close-range shot onto the crossbar with a superb one-handed save and the Parc des Princes crowd groaned when midfielder Vitinha’s thumping 25-meter strike rattled the woodwork.

Coach Edin Terzić's team will play either record 14-time champion Real Madrid or six-time winner Bayern Munich on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Madrid and Bayern drew 2-2 in the first leg and play on Wednesday.

Dortmund is on course for its second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997.

For PSG, it's another season ending without raising the trophy its cash-rich Qatari owners so crave.

