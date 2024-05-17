Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup following a vote by FIFA's 211 members

BANGKOK — (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s 211 members chose the South American bid over a joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

The Brazilian bid team hugged and celebrated on the podium after the result was announced, and described it as a victory for women's soccer, for their country and for South America.

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 member associations eligible to vote in the electronic ballot which gave three options: Brazil, BNG or abstain.

FIFA released the results that showed Brazil received 119 votes and the joint European bid received 78.

Brazil had been favored to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week.

