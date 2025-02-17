Bregman's $120 million, 3-year deal with Red Sox includes $60 million deferred, paid from 2035-46

Alex Bregman could receive the final payment of his $120 million, three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2046.

His deal, announced Saturday, calls for the $5 million signing bonus to be paid on Jan. 15, 2028, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press.

He gets salaries of $35 million this year and $40 million in each of the next two years, and $60 million will be deferred: $20 million annually. The deferrals are due by June 15 in each year from 2035-46.

Bregman can opt out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons to become a free agent again.

Boston owes $2 million in deferred money in 2035, $4 million in 2036, $6 million annually from 2037-44, $4 million in 2045 and $2 million in 2046.

By deferring the money, the Red Sox lower the contract's average annual value for Major League Baseball's luxury tax.

Now 30, Bregman is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during nine years with the Houston Astros. He hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs in the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract, also winning his first Gold Glove.

Bregman's position with Boston is unclear, though second base appears possible. Rafael Devers has been at third for the Red Sox since 2017.

