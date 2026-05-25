Brewers' Misiorowski sets record with 57 100 mph pitches in game since tracking era started in 2008

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski threw 57 pitches of at least 100 mph — the most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008 — while getting 12 strikeouts to match his career high Monday in a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The previous record for 100-mph pitches in a single game was 47 by Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene against St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022.

Misiorowski (5-2) allowed two hits and one walk in his seven-inning stint. He improved his ERA to 1.83.

The 24-year-old right-hander reached 101 mph on 40 of his 96 pitches. He got to 102 mph on 22 pitches and had nine of at least 103. His top velocity was 103.4 mph, which he reached three times.

Nine of his strikeouts came on pitches that reached 100 mph, tying the single-game record that Greene set in that 2022 game against St. Louis.

Misiorowski started the game by walking JJ Wetherholt on a 3-2 pitch inside, but the Cardinals didn't get another runner on base until Pedro Pagés hit a bloop single to lead off the sixth. The Cardinals got a run later in the sixth to end Misiorowski’s streak of consecutive scoreless innings at 29 1/3.

Teddy Higuera owns the Brewers franchise record with 32 straight scoreless innings in 1987. Misiorowski entered Monday having not allowed any runs in his past four starts.

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