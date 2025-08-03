Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski placed on IL with tibia contusion

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left tibia contusion.

The team made the announcement Sunday ahead of the All-Star right-hander's scheduled start against the Washington Nationals. The designation was retroactive to Thursday, a few days after Misiorowski took a line shot to the shin in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs.

Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) struggled to close that inning, including a play where his knee appeared to buckle as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, but he settled down and retired 10 consecutive batters while throwing 40 pitches over the next three innings.

Misiorowski told reporters Sunday that he anticipates missing about two starts and being ready to go after the 15 days.

Right-hander Logan Henderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and expected to start in his place in the series finale with the Nationals.

