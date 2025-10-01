Brian Snitker, who managed Braves to 2021 World Series title, won't return to dugout next season

ATLANTA — Brian Snitker, who managed the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season.

The Braves announced Wednesday that the 69-year-old Snitker will move to an advisory role and will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year.

Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a long-time minor league manager, major league coach and finally major league manager.

Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles and the the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.

Snitker, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent catcher in 1977, spent 20 seasons with the organization as a minor league manager. He was named Atlanta's interim manager on May 17, 2016, and was given the title of permanent manager following the season.

He posted a record of 811-688 as manager and ranks third in franchise history in wins, trailing only Hall of Famer Bobby Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004).

The team has scheduled a news conference for later Wednesday. In its announcement of the move with Snitker, the team disclosed no details of its plans to find a replacement.

The Braves finished 76-87 this season, which was the final year of Snitker's current contract. Following the team's final game on Sunday, Snitker said he was unsure if he would return next season.

“I’ve teetered on the fence (about retirement),” Snitker said. “I’ve never been through this before. I wasn’t sure how to navigate it. I’ve talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I’ve just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today ... As we’re sitting here right now, I still feel good.”

