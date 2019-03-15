Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss the first part of the 2019 season. The NFL suspended Hunt for 8 games on Friday for two incidents, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Hunt played for the Kansas City Chiefs until video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman. The team said Hunt lied to them about the nature of the incident. He was never arrested.
The Browns signed Hunt in the off-season.
Despite the suspension, he will be able to participate in off-season workouts, the report said.
Kareem Hunt gets 8-game suspension from the NFL. The Browns are going to be extremely talented in the back half of the 2019 season.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 15, 2019
