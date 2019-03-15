  • Browns running back Kareem Hunt suspended 8 games

    Updated:

    Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss the first part of the 2019 season. The NFL suspended Hunt for 8 games on Friday for two incidents, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

    Hunt played for the Kansas City Chiefs until video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman. The team said Hunt lied to them about the nature of the incident. He was never arrested.

    Related Headlines

    The Browns signed Hunt in the off-season. 

    Despite the suspension, he will be able to participate in off-season workouts, the report said.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories