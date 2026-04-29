Bruins' Lindholm scores tying goal to force overtime in Boston's first-round series against Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elias Lindholm scored midway though the second period, and the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres are tied at 1 entering overtime of Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring 3:35 in with Buffalo’s first power-play goal of the series and first in nearly a month.

The Sabres lead the series 3-1 after winning the past two at Boston and are in position to win their first playoff series in 19 years. Buffalo snapped an NHL-record 14-game playoff drought, while also winning its first Atlantic Division title.

Alex Lyon stopped 24 shots in regulation for Buffalo.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots for Boston, including getting his left pad out to stop Tyson Kozak alone at the left post with 2:10 left in regulation.

Lindholm tied it 9:24 into the second period after his bad-angle shot bounced into the slot. Lindholm got to the loose puck first and, with his back to the net, spun around and fired in a low shot through a crowd.

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