Buffalo Bills interview Philip Rivers for head coaching job

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Philip Rivers interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their head coaching job on Friday, the latest twist in a busy couple of months for one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

The 44-year-old Rivers has no previous NFL coaching experience, having worked since his initial retirement from the league as a high school coach in his native Alabama. Last month, he ended his five-year retirement and finished the season with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers started three games — all losses — in a failed attempt to salvage the Colts' playoff chances.

Rivers was the fourth candidate to interview since the Bills launched their search on Wednesday. Sean McDermott was fired Monday after going 98-50 and reaching the playoffs eight times in nine seasons, making the Bills the 10th team to replace a head coach this cycle.

The Bills have also interviewed former Giants coach Brian Daboll, who previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator; current offensive coordinator Joe Brady; and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. More meetings are scheduled through this weekend in a search process led by general manager Brandon Beane. Quarterback Josh Allen has been part of the search and is participating in meetings with candidates.

Owner Terry Pegula decided to fire McDermott after a 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs. McDermott led the Bills to seven straight 10-win seasons but never took the team to the Super Bowl.

Pegula determined Buffalo had hit what he called "the proverbial playoff wall" under McDermott. The Bills became the NFL's first team to win a playoff game in six straight years without a Super Bowl appearance.

Rivers has been a mentor to Allen, and the two remain close.

“Philip’s one of the greatest to ever play the game,” Allen said last month when Rivers came out of retirement. “We’ll see how it works out. I’m rooting for him, though, because he’s another great human being.”

Rivers played 17 seasons before his initial retirement in 2021 and took a job overseeing the football program at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. His last playoff game was Indianapolis' 27-24 loss to Buffalo in the wild-card round of the 2020 season.

Ribers rejoined the Colts after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and with rookie backup Riley Leonard nursing an injured right knee.

He spent his first 16 seasons with the Chargers and set franchise records with 59,271 yards passing and 397 touchdowns. His 63,984 yards passing rank eighth on the NFL’s career list, and he’s sixth with 425 TD passes.

