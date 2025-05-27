Caitlin Clark to miss at least two weeks with left quad strain as Fever sitting at .500 in standings

The Indiana Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark for at least two weeks as she deals with a strained left quad.

The reigning Rookie of the Year was injured while playing against New York on Saturday. If Clark does end up returning in two weeks, that would put her on target to be back for the Fever’s rematch against New York on June 14.

She’d miss games at Washington, Chicago and Atlanta as well as home contests against Connecticut and Washington. The game on Wednesday against the Mystics was moved to the 14,000-seat CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore to accommodate a larger crowd. Capital One Arena in Washington wasn't available because of summer renovations.

The game at Chicago on June 7 is being played in the United Center, home of the Bulls, and will be broadcast in primetime on CBS — the first ever for the network of a WNBA game.

It’s the first time in Clark’s career she’s missed a game after playing in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with a leg injury.

Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn't sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after the game she had "something going on with her leg." An MRI confirmed the diagnosis. Clark's absence could wind up being a big blow for one of the league's title favorites.

While Indiana has struggled to start the season going 2-2 in its first four games, last season's WNBA Finals participants New York and Minnesota have gone undefeated so far. Both had to rally from double-digit deficits in their last games to remain unbeaten.

Power poll rankings

New York led the way as the No. 1 team in the power poll this week. Minnesota was right behind in second. The national voting panel chose Seattle third as the Storm moved up five places this week. Phoenix was fourth. Indiana, Las Vegas and Atlanta were the next three. Buoyed by a few wins, Golden State equaled Seattle's jump, going up five spots to eighth. Los Angeles, Washington and Dallas were next. Chicago and Connecticut rounded out the poll.

Raising money

The Liberty announced Tuesday that they have new investors in Jack Ma, Karen Finerman, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Rubenstein and Samantha Lasry with the money to be used for the team's recently announced new practice facility.

Injuries taking their toll

Clark isn't the only WNBA player sidelined early this season. Los Angeles has lost Rae Burrell (right leg injury) and Rickea Jackson (concussion). Phoenix is without star guard Kahleah Copper (knee). Washington lost rookie Georgia Amoore to an ACL injury before the season started.

Player of the week

Napheesa Collier earned Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. The Lynx forward had another strong few games, averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks to help the Lynx remain undefeated. Other players receiving consideration included Jonquel Jones of New York and Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle.

Game of the week

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, Friday. Kelsey Plum returns to Las Vegas, where she helped the Aces win two consecutive WNBA championships. Plum was traded to the Sparks in the offseason and she's gotten off to a hot start, averaging 24.8 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals through the first few games.

