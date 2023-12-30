Caitlin Clark becomes Big Ten's all-time assist leader, No. 4 Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader and the fourth-ranked Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71 on Saturday.

Clark had 10 assists, giving her 904 in her career. She also scored 35 points. Hannah Stuelke added 19 points for Iowa (13-1, 2-0 Big Ten), which is on a 10-game winning streak. That's the program's longest streak since the 2004-05 team opened the season with 13 consecutive wins.

Clark, who recorded her sixth double-double of the season and 49th of her career, moved into fifth place all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with 3,149 points. She also became the first Division I player — man or woman — to have 3,000-plus points, 900 or more assists and 800 or more rebounds in a career.

She made 13 of 22 shots, including 8 of 16 on 3-point attempts.

The Hawkeyes opened the game on a 16-4 run in the first 4 ½ minutes and led by as many as 22 points in the first half before leading 49-31 at halftime.

Kate Martin had 13 points for Iowa.

Amaya Battle had 16 points for Minnesota (11-2, 1-1). Mara Braun had 15 points and Sophie Hart added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers came in on an eight-game winning streak, with their only loss this season coming to No. 15 Connecticut. But they were taken out of this game with Iowa’s early run. Minnesota is one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten, and it showed against the experienced Hawkeyes.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes hadn’t played since a December 21 win over Loyola Chicago, but showed the long layoff wasn’t going to be a problem with a strong start. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder tightened the rotation to just eight players in the first half and got contributions from everyone.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

Iowa: Hosts Michigan State on Tuesday.

