Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners

HOUSTON — (AP) — Seattle's Cal Raleigh couldn't yet fully appreciate his place in history on Saturday night after hitting his 57th home run to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for the single-season franchise record in a win over the Houston Astros.

“It’s a weird thing to think about,” he said. “I don’t really — I can’t really comprehend it or wrap my head around it really yet. So… very grateful for it and it just feels weird to be in the same sentence with him for sure.”

The Mariners led 2-0 in the third inning when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and pass the mark Griffey reached in both 1997 and 1998.

“We’ve seen him hit some pretty epic homers and to go the opposite way to that part of the ballpark right handed, that was really well hit,” manager Dan Wilson said. “And just another milestone for him. Incredible season.”

Raleigh lifted his right arm in celebration as he rounded second base and raised the trident the Mariners use for their home run celebration skyward after J.P. Crawford handed it to him just before he entered the dugout.

He's said he's been in contact with Griffey pretty often this season but hadn't heard from him yet on Saturday night.

“He’s reached out a few times,” Raleigh said. “He’s been to T-Mobile a couple of times as well, so he’s awesome. A super good guy, always fun to be around in the clubhouse ... and I’m sure he’ll have something to say here afterwards.”

The 28-year-old Raleigh was far more concerned with the fact that his team held on for a 6-4 win Saturday night to move two games ahead of the Astros in the AL West than he was about setting another record.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he said. “I’m very grateful and it’s an awesome thing, but I’m glad that we can just get back to baseball.”

Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs, has already surpassed Mickey Mantle's MLB record for home runs by a switch-hitter of 54 that had stood since 1961. He's also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 Salvador Perez hit in 2021.

Wilson said equally as impressive as his offensive numbers has been his work on defense.

“That’s tough to be so productive on both sides of the ball, behind the plate and he has done it,” Wilson said. “He has done it so well, so consistently. And he’s taken that humble approach to it and just everything about it has been impressive.”

