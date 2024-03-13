Calvin Ridley agrees on a 4-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, AP source says

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized, said Ridley gets $50 million guaranteed.

He gives young Titans quarterback Will Levis a desperately needed playmaker to go along with three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who turns 32 in June.

Ridley started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season — his first after missing most of the previous two years because of a broken foot, a mental health break and a yearlong gambling suspension from the NFL — and finished with 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Titans also added a veteran quarterback, agreeing with Mason Rudolph on a one-year contract, another person familiar with the decision told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been finalized.

Rudolph spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, going 8-4-1 in 13 starts. He stepped in after Kenny Pickett was injured and went 3-0 down the stretch last season to help the Steelers make the playoffs. Rudolph replaces veteran Ryan Tannehill, who was sidelined in October by injury, leading to Levis taking over as the starter.

Jacksonville owes Atlanta a third-round pick (No. 79 overall) to complete the complex trade for Ridley in November 2022. The Falcons made the Alabama receiver the 26th pick overall in the 2018 draft. Ridley now is 29 with five NFL seasons to his credit.

For his career, Ridley has 324 receptions for 4,358 yards and 36 touchdown catches. He is averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

“I think next year will be a better year for me for sure,” Ridley said following the season finale. “Just to get this year under my belt was really important, though. I got out of this season healthy. I know I’m a good player for sure. I feel young. I can run still, I’ll tell you that.”

He certainly played well against the Titans last season. Ridley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two TDs in a 34-14 rout on Nov. 19 in Jacksonville, and he had six receptions for 106 yards and a TD in a 28-20 loss in the regular-season finale in Nashville.

Ridley joins Hopkins, who signed with Tennessee just before training camp last July. Hopkins didn't catch his first touchdown pass until Levis, the 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky last March, took over as the starter on Oct. 29. Hopkins caught three of Levis' four TD passes that day.

Hopkins finished the season with 1,057 yards receiving on 75 catches. The Titans also have Treylon Burks, the 18th pick overall in 2022 as part of the trade sending A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Injuries have limited Burks to 22 games. He has 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown.

