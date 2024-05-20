Cam Sutton reunion with Steelers is still up in the air

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered the offensive line and linebackers corps this offseason, but there’s still a lot to be desired at wide receiver and slot cornerback. Perhaps veteran Anthony Averett, who signed with the Steelers after a tryout at rookie minicamp, could be the answer. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has his doubts, however.

“I don’t think that player is on the roster right now. It could be Cam Sutton. It could be Patrick Peterson. It could be Chandon Sullivan. Or maybe someone who is cut just before the season. They’ll have options,” Fittipaldo wrote in a recent Q&A.

Sutton would be the most ideal signing, given his age and familiarity with the defensive scheme. However, there are serious off the field concerns with him that need to be straightened out before anything occurs.

