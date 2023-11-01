Sports

Catcher Luke Maile guaranteed $3.5 million from contract with Cincinnati Reds

Reds Maile Baseball FILE -Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile gestures during a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Catcher Luke Maile is guaranteed $3.5 million under his one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which prevented him from becoming a free agent after the World Series.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) (Jeff Dean/AP)

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Catcher Luke Maile is guaranteed $3.5 million under his one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which prevents him from becoming a free agent after the World Series.

Maile gets $3 million next year, and the Reds have a $3.5 million option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout under the deal announced Oct. 19.

The 32-year-old hit .235 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 74 games this year as a backup to Tyler Stephenson.

Maile has a .212 career average with 19 homers and 105 RBIs for Tampa Bay (2015-16), Toronto (2017-19), Milwaukee (2021) and Cleveland (2022), He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after breaking his right index finger.

