CBS Sports entrant finishes 1 game from a perfect bracket in women's NCAA Tournament

One person came one first-round women's NCAA Tournament game away from perfection in the CBS Sports Bracket Challenge.

The one miss occurred when 10th-seeded South Dakota State defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State 74-68 on March 22. The outcome didn't make much news, especially considering the following opponent was eventual national champion UConn.

Coming that close to a perfect bracket is nearly impossible.

The NCAA computed the chances of getting every game correct at one in 9.2 quintillion. It didn't compute the chances of finishing with just one loss.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.