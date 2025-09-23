Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Booker could land on IR with sprained ankles, Jerry Jones says

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Star receiver CeeDee Lamb and rookie right guard Tyler Booker of the Dallas Cowboys could land on injured reserve after sustaining high ankle sprains in a loss to Chicago, owner Jerry Jones said Monday.

Lamb was injured the first time he touched the ball in the 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Booker played all 74 snaps in his third career start.

“We're looking at that,” Jones said when asked if the club was planning an IR move that would sideline either player for at least four games. “We'll watch it a few more days. We don't have to decide right now.”

Booker's injury comes a week after the Cowboys (1-2) lost second-year center Cooper Beebe to what coach Brian Schottenheimer said was a foot injury. Beebe is on IR and could miss up to eight weeks.

Dallas plays Green Bay (2-1) at home Sunday night in Micah Parsons' return. The Cowboys traded the star pass rusher to the Packers a week before the season started following a long and acrimonious stalemate over his contract.

The celebrated return of Parsons will come with Dallas missing at least three starters, and possibly as many as six.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs injured a shoulder, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark — the player acquired along with two first-round draft picks in the Parsons trade — also injured an ankle against the Bears. Dallas hopes to get cornerback DaRon Bland back after the 2023 All-Pro missed two games with a foot injury.

“We're early in the season and you look, I mean I really would say we have enough to get this done,” Jones said. “We got enough. We really do. But it is frustrating, not just for this game but the fact that you're looking at potentially games.”

Lamb was lined up at running back and took a handoff going right when his feet got crossed up and his left leg buckled under the leg of linebacker Noah Sewell, who dropped Lamb for a 1-yard loss.

The 2023 All-Pro limped to the sideline, got the ankle taped and tried to come back in the second quarter. Lamb lasted just one play, going in motion before pulling up lame in the middle of a route. He signaled to the sideline as if to say he couldn't play any longer.

The injury ended Lamb's four-game streak of 100-yard showings going back to last season. It was the longest active streak in the NFL and tied the longest of his career.

The Cowboys kept pace offensively in the first half but faded after the break, going scoreless. Tight end Jake Ferguson had a career-high 13 catches for 82 yards.

George Pickens, who will take over the No. 1 receiver role while Lamb is out, had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, but one of Dak Prescott's passes bounced off his hands for a Chicago interception.

“When you’ve got the plays that we’ve got, we’re wondering anyways how teams are going to play us, so then when you lose a guy like that, maybe it made their game plan a lot easier from their standpoint to double George, cloud George is what they did early,” Prescott said. “It’s tough to win a game when you lose a player like CeeDee.”

Booker, the 12th overall pick in this year's draft out of Alabama, didn't miss a play in his first three starts. T.J. Bass is listed as Booker's backup. Brock Hoffman started in Beebe's place against the Bears.

“I thought one of our strengths this year was that offensive line,” Jones said. “Bottom line is, yeah, that's a setback for us.”

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers a week before the season after a lengthy and acrimonious contract stalemate with the star pass rusher. The trade was contingent upon Parsons signing a $188 million, four-year contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback with an annual average of $47 million.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.