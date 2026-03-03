Chicago Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman is retiring after 5 seasons, AP source says

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman is retiring after five seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he hasn’t publicly announced his plans. ESPN first reported the decision.

The 27-year-old Dalman played a big role in solidifying the interior of the offensive line after signing a $42 million, three-year contract last March. He made his first Pro Bowl after spending his first four seasons in Atlanta and helped Chicago win the NFC North at 11-6.

The only Bears player to participate in every offensive snap, Dalman was a key figure in the transformation of the line. The Bears also traded for All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, signed guard Jonah Jackson and drafted Ozzy Trapilo, who emerged as the starting left tackle during the season.

Improved protection helped quarterback Caleb Williams go from being sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times as a rookie to setting a Bears mark by throwing for 3,942 yards in his second year. With Dalman retiring and Trapilo expected to miss most of next season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee in the wild-card win against Green Bay, Chicago has two big holes on the offensive line. The NFL's free agent negotiating period begins Monday and players can begin signing on March 11.

The Bears are looking to build on a breakthrough season in their first year under coach Ben Johnson. They won the NFC North for the first time since 2018 and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years by beating the Packers, before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

___

Maaddi contributed from Tampa, Florida.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.