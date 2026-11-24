CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have reached deals with two prized free agents, agreeing to terms with left-hander Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deals.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the moves were pending physicals.

Rogers, 29, joins Chicago's rotation after agreeing to a $120 million, five-year contract. He went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles this year, making 30 starts. He pitched well in the second half after his ERA was over 6.00 in early June.

Sato, 27, likely will be a corner outfielder with the Cubs after also playing third base in Japan. He hit .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers this year, winning the Central League's Triple Crown and his second straight MVP award.

Chicago is remaking its roster after it was swept by San Diego in the first round of the playoffs. Pitchers Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson are free agents, creating an uncertain future for the team's rotation. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki and left fielder Ian Happ also are free agents.

With Tarik Skubal off the market after agreeing to a deal with the New York Mets, Rogers was perhaps the top lefty still available in free agency. He rejected a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Orioles.

In 2025, he returned from an injury around midseason and went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. That earned him a fifth-place vote in the AL Cy Young Award race even though he hadn’t pitched at all before late May.

Rogers is 34-48 with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts for the Orioles and Marlins. Miami traded him to Baltimore during the 2024 season in a deal that sent prospects Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby to the Marlins. Stowers became a legitimate power threat, but although it took a while, Baltimore got plenty from Rogers as well.

Rogers was a National League All-Star as a rookie in 2021, when he went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts.

Sato, who bats from the left side, hit .277 with 40 homers and 102 RBIs in 2025. He was 3 for 10 with two RBIs for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

The primary concern with Sato is how often he'll whiff against MLB pitching. He struck out in 26.7% of his plate appearances in 2026, well above the Central League average of 21.7%.

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