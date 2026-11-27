ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A sloppy performance on a rainy Thanksgiving night left more questions than answers for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their place among the AFC contenders.

Having beaten only one team this season with a winning record entering Week 12, the Chiefs (8-3) beat themselves with offensive penalties and special-teams miscues in a 13-10 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills (10-1) on Thursday night.

“We kept hurting ourselves,” Mahomes said. “And that’s what cost us the win.”

After defeating the Denver Broncos in their season opener, Kansas City has spent the season padding its record with wins against sub-.500 teams, with their other two losses coming in back-to-back outings against Denver and Seattle.

Rather than show they can play against the conference's best team, the Chiefs were undone by a sputtering offense and critical late-game errors in an outing decided on Tyler Bass hitting a 57-yard field goal as time expired. The winning kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out for the fifth time, and were forced to punt from their own 11 with 15 seconds left.

“The bottom line is you can’t go backwards in a game against a good football team,” coach Andy Reid said. “And we did. The offense had too many penalties, particularly in the red zone. And that set us back.”

Penalized eight times for 68 yards, two of those flags came after the Chiefs advanced to the Bills 17 with the score tied at 10 midway through the fourth quarter. With the drive stalling at Buffalo's 28, Harrison Butker pushed a potential go-ahead 46-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

Butker’s eighth missed field goal in 23 attempts this season raised questions about the veteran kicker who helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls.

“Obviously, Harrison hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted to this year, but he’s been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time,” Mahomes said. “Unfortunately tonight, it didn’t go his way. But I promise you he’ll come back and work at it again, and hopefully the next time he’ll be able to go out there and make it happen.”

The Chiefs' final special-teams miscue cost them the game. From his own end zone with 15 seconds left, Matt Araiza's punt appeared to be partially tipped by Buffalo's Joe Andreessen, leading to a line-drive kick fielded by Greg Dortch, who returned it 17 yards to set up Bass's winning kick.

“We’ve got to do better,” Reid said. “Field position was a big thing.”

The Chiefs squandered a strong defensive effort holding Josh Allen to season lows in passing yards (81) and passer rating (18.3), with Alohi Gillman and Nohl Williams each intercepting Allen’s passes in the red zone.

“The positive was our defense played their tails off,” Reid said. “Anytime you can hold Josh to the numbers that he had, you did a good job. Gave our offense many opportunities.”

Kansas City’s offense, however, couldn’t take advantage in finishing with 241 yards and 10 points, while going 2 of 11 on third down.

“We made too many mistakes, especially toward the end of the game, but throughout the game, that cost us the victory,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs weren't happy with at least one call when Rashee Rice was initially credited with an 11-yard third-down catch at Kansas City's 20 with 1:51 left. Upon review, the NFL replay center determined Rice lost control of the ball when he hit the ground, forcing the Chiefs to punt.

Reid disagreed with the call.

“Not quite sure what they saw,” he said. “I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow touched the ground, then the ball. Normally in those situations it’s got to be clear and obvious. That was not clear and obvious.”

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