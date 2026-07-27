Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy’s son charged in shooting of his mother in Virginia, authorities say

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The son of Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been arrested and charged with the shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy, the wife of the Kansas City offensive coordinator, according to authorities in Virginia.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies responded late Sunday to a shooting in Ashburn, Virginia, where they found 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of the couple, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs at their practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier Sunday. He was not present for Monday's workout.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family," the team told The Associated Press in a statement. "Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

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