Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — (AP) — Chris Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday.

Buescher, who won last week at Richmond, took the lead on lap 133 in the No. 17 Ford and didn't give it up. With 12 laps to go in the 200-lap race, Truex challenged him with door-to-door driving before sparks were seen under his No. 19 Toyota and he faded.

Truex made a savvy move to win Stage 2 shortly after pitting, going high before dropping low to surge past Daniel Suarez, and finished second. Denny Hamlin was third followed by Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson.

Buescher, driving for RFK Racing, gave Ford its ninth straight victory at Michigan to extend the longest winning streak by a manufacturer at a track that has hosted Cup races since 1969.

The race was suspended Sunday due to rain, which delayed the start and later led to a red-flag stoppage that lasted 19-plus hours before the race resumed under cloudy skies the next day.

Two of the top drivers, and one on the outside of the playoff chase, didn't make it to Monday. Many of the fans that filled the stands and the infield on Sunday, giving the track one of its biggest crowds in years, did not return to see the end of the race.

William Byron and Kyle Busch, who have a combined seven wins this year, were knocked out of the competition on the first day of the two-day race. Busch spun out and hit a wall after making side-by-side contact with Ryan Blaney early in the race and Byron ran into a wall without anyone around him shortly after Truex won the first stage.

Chase Elliott lost control due to a tire failure that pushed the 2020 Cup champion lower in the standings, putting him in the precarious position of needing to win one of the final three races in the regular season to make the playoffs.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.