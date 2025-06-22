Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and an assistant coach ejected from Game 2 of CWS finals vs LSU

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

Campos signaled Schnall's ejection, prompting the coach to charge out to argue. Schilling then was thrown out. It was not immediately known what Schnall was disputing.

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Coastal Carolina needs a victory to stay alive in the best-of-three series, which LSU leads 1-0.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.