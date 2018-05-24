DURHAM, N.C. - Caleb Parry scored the go-ahead run on a seventh-inning squeeze and Pittsburgh upset top-seeded North Carolina 5-4 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament, sending the 12th-seeded Panthers into the semifinals.
Pittsburgh (29-25) beat Georgia Tech 2-1 in Tuesday's opener, then advanced with a 2-0 record to win Pool A in its first trip to the ACC tournament since joining the league in 2014.
Related Headlines
UPSET ALERT! 🚨 @Pitt_BASE knocks off top-seeded North Carolina 5-4 to move into the ACC semifinal Saturday! #H2P #ACCBaseballChampionship pic.twitter.com/4Dg7aUihXb— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 24, 2018
The Tar Heels (37-18) had swept the three-game season series by a combined score of 32-5, but they managed five hits and left nine men on base this time.
RELATED HEADLINE: Pitt notches first win ever in ACC baseball tournament
Derek West (3-4) earned the win, allowing no runs or hits in five innings.
Josh Hiatt (3-2) took the loss, surrendering three hits and two runs in four innings.
Pitt will play the Pool D winner in Saturday's semifinals, while UNC will end the tournament against Georgia Tech on Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate
- Man convicted in 1990 rape case is released, granted new trial
- Man taken into custody following SWAT situation in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}