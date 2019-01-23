  • Jay-Z takes sideline seat at Pitt game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Oakland Zoo hosted a special guest on Tuesday night.

    With a packed house waiting to see an ACC battle between Pitt and star-studded Duke, entertainment mogul Jay-Z tried to slip in quietly.

    That didn't work out so well.

    Social media lit up with photos and videos of the man born Shawn Carter, whose $400 million entertainment empire includes streaming services, a sports agency and even his own line of cigars.

    Speculation is that the appearance was for the benefit of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, Duke's pair of stud freshman who will likely be among the top five picks in the NBA Draft this summer. Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency represents dozens of athletes from across the sports landscape.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories