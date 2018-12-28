  • Citrus Bowl Matchup: Penn State vs. Kentucky

    Updated:

    No. 16 Kentucky (9-3, SEC) vs No. 13 Penn State (9-3, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST
    LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

    TOP PLAYERS
    Kentucky: QB Terry Wilson, 1,763 yards passing, 11 touchdowns.
    Penn State: RB Miles Sanders, 1,223 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

    NOTABLE
    Kentucky: The Wildcats' best regular season in four decades ended with a second-place finish in the SEC East. Their signature win was a 27-16 upset at Florida, ending a 31-game losing streak to the Gators that was one of the longest in college football.
    Penn State: The Nittany Lions finished 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings and third in the Big Ten East.

    LAST TIME
    Penn State 26, Kentucky 14, Outback Bowl (Jan. 1, 1999).

    BOWL HISTORY
    Kentucky: First appearance in the Citrus Bowl, third consecutive bowl under Mark Stoops and 18th overall.
    Penn State: Sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, 49th bowl appearance overall.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories