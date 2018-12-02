  • Penn State to face Kentucky in Citrus Bowl

    Pennsylvania State University is headed to the Citrus Bowl. 

    According to the football team's Twitter account, they've been selected to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

    The game will be played on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. 

    Ticket requests for members of the Nittany Lion Club are available HERE through Monday at 5 p.m.

