Pennsylvania State University is headed to the Citrus Bowl.
According to the football team's Twitter account, they've been selected to face the Kentucky Wildcats.
We Are... @CitrusBowl bound to take on the Kentucky Wildcats! ☀️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/maI17Mq4uU— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 2, 2018
The game will be played on New Year's Day at 1 p.m.
Ticket requests for members of the Nittany Lion Club are available HERE through Monday at 5 p.m.
