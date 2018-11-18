  • Pitt breaks into AP top 25

    By: Dean Iampietro

    PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers broke into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season after clinching the Coastal Division Title in the ACC.

    It’s the first time the Panthers have been ranked since December 2016.

    Pitt is ranked No. 24 after the team notched its 4th consecutive victory, 34-13 over Wake Forest on Saturday.  Pitt is 7-4 overall and 6-1 in ACC play.

    Pitt’s three non-conference losses came against highly ranked teams: No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 8 UCF and No. 15 Penn State.

    The Panthers wrap up the regular season at Miami this coming Saturday at 3:30 p.m.  They will then face Clemson in the Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship on Dec. 1.

