Pitt football parts ways with two coaches

The Pitt Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman, coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Friday.
Watson Pitt's offensive play caller the past two seasons and Sherman oversaw the Panthers' receivers from 2015-2018.
“I want to thank Shawn and Kevin for their efforts and dedication to our program,” Narduzzi said. “Certainly we wish them and their families the very best in their future endeavors.”
