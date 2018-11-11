  • Pitt hosts three special guests during Saturday's game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh hosted three special guests during Saturday's football game at Heinz Field.

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and Laurel Junior-Senior High School football player Hayden Hamilton were honorary captains.

    Conner went to the University of Pittsburgh and played on the team from 2013-2016. Hamilton suffered a severe spine injury during his school's season opener.

    The third special guest was Pittsburgh police Officer Dan Mead, who dotted the "i" during Saturday's game.

    Mead was one of the first responding officers on scene the scene at the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and was injured.

    In a tweet, Pitt Athletics said, "Thank you, Officer Mead, for your heroism and service."

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories