Pitt hosts three special guests during Saturday's game

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh hosted three special guests during Saturday's football game at Heinz Field.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and Laurel Junior-Senior High School football player Hayden Hamilton were honorary captains.
Some special guests joining @Pitt_FB today!— Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) November 10, 2018
Honorary captain @JamesConner_ and @ChildrensPgh honorary captain Hayden Hamilton!#H2P pic.twitter.com/MVOnEteAg8
Conner went to the University of Pittsburgh and played on the team from 2013-2016. Hamilton suffered a severe spine injury during his school's season opener.
The third special guest was Pittsburgh police Officer Dan Mead, who dotted the "i" during Saturday's game.
Dotting the "i" today is Pittsburgh Police Officer Dan Mead.— Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) November 10, 2018
Officer Mead was first on the scene as the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy was unfolding, and was wounded in the line of duty.
Thank you, Officer Mead, for your heroism and service.#StrongerThanHate #H2P pic.twitter.com/ncTqQ1x2i6
Mead was one of the first responding officers on scene the scene at the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and was injured.
In a tweet, Pitt Athletics said, "Thank you, Officer Mead, for your heroism and service."
