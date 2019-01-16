  • Pitt releases 2019 football schedule

    PITTSBURGH - In 2019, the Pitt Panthers football team will take on 11 teams that qualified for postseason bowls last season, according to a schedule released Wednesday.

    Seven of the team’s 12 games will be played at Heinz Field, including matches against Central Florida, Miami and Virginia. The Panthers will also host a Thursday night game against North Carolina.

    The Keystone Classic series against Penn State will continue Sept. 14 in State College.

    Pitt’s complete football schedule (bold indicates ACC games):

    • Aug. 31: Virginia
    • Sept. 7: Ohio
    • Sept. 14: at Penn State
    • Sept. 21: UCF
    • Sept. 28: Delaware
    • Oct. 5: at Duke
    • Oct. 18: at Syracuse
    • Oct. 26:  Miami
    • Nov. 2: at Georgia Tech
    • Nov. 14: North Carolina
    • Nov. 23: at Virginia Tech
    • Nov. 30: Boston College            

