Pitt releases 2019 football schedule

PITTSBURGH - In 2019, the Pitt Panthers football team will take on 11 teams that qualified for postseason bowls last season, according to a schedule released Wednesday.
Seven of the team’s 12 games will be played at Heinz Field, including matches against Central Florida, Miami and Virginia. The Panthers will also host a Thursday night game against North Carolina.
The Keystone Classic series against Penn State will continue Sept. 14 in State College.
Pitt’s complete football schedule (bold indicates ACC games):
- Aug. 31: Virginia
- Sept. 7: Ohio
- Sept. 14: at Penn State
- Sept. 21: UCF
- Sept. 28: Delaware
- Oct. 5: at Duke
- Oct. 18: at Syracuse
- Oct. 26: Miami
- Nov. 2: at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 14: North Carolina
- Nov. 23: at Virginia Tech
- Nov. 30: Boston College
