The University of Pittsburgh Panthers are going to the Sun Bowl.
According to the ACC Football Twitter account, Pitt has been selected to face Stanford.
Coastal Division champ @Pitt_FB will play in the @HyundaiSunBowl on December 31st!#ACC #ACCFootball #H2P pic.twitter.com/2hfsO68CeM— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 2, 2018
The game will be played on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
The Sun Bowl is in El Paso, Texas.
