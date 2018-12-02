  • Pitt to take on Stanford in Sun Bowl

    The University of Pittsburgh Panthers are going to the Sun Bowl.

    According to the ACC Football Twitter account, Pitt has been selected to face Stanford.

    The game will be played on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

    The Sun Bowl is in El Paso, Texas.

