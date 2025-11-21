Steelers defensive coordinator among 7 Pitt alumni honored by Varsity Letter Club

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is among seven Pitt alumni earning the 2026 Awardees of Distinction by the University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letter Club. The award honors former student-athletes who have made significant contributions to their professions or communities.

The 2026 Awardees of Distinction include DJ Cavanaugh, Jonna Burke, Julie Gaul, Mike Bacasa, Teryl Austin, Ken Silay and Susan Stewart, each recognized for their achievements and impact since their time at Pitt.

Teryl Austin, a former football player, is the defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a long career in coaching at both the college and professional levels.

DJ Cavanaugh, a former football player, is now the general sales manager at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. He has had a successful career in broadcasting and sales.

Jonna Burke, who played women’s basketball, has become a successful educator and coach, with nearly 550 victories in her coaching career.

Julie Gaul, a former volleyball player, has contributed to the field of wellness and fitness, currently serving as the director of wellness and fitness services at Carlow University.

Mike Bacasa, a former men’s soccer player, founded Wellness for Life Inc., where he serves as president and physical therapist.

Ken Silay, who competed in track and field, had a distinguished career in the Air Force and later in technology management.

Susan Stewart, a former women’s basketball player, has supported women’s athletics through endowed scholarships and had a career in education and law.

The Rising Star Award recipients, Ellie Pikula and Lindsay Offutt, are recognized for their achievements within 10 years of their final competition at Pitt.

Ellie Pikula, a former gymnast, is the co-founder and CEO of Vigilant, a safety-intelligence technology company.

Lindsay Offutt, also a former gymnast, is an employment attorney known for her advocacy and commitment to justice.

The awards will be presented at the 64th Anniversary Varsity Letter Club Awards Dinner on Feb. 20 at the Petersen Events Center. The honorees will also be recognized at the Pitt vs. Notre Dame Men’s Basketball game on Feb. 21.

