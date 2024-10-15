Colorado State receiver Tory Horton will undergo season-ending knee surgery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — (AP) — Colorado State wideout Tory Horton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee, finishing 35 yards shy of breaking the Mountain West record for most yards receiving in a career.

Horton was injured over the weekend against San Jose State. The team announced the news Monday night.

“His injury is season ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League,” Rams coach Jay Norvell said in a statement. "I am appreciative of Tory’s loyalty to the staff and for his sacrifice and leadership to CSU.”

Horton spent two seasons at Nevada with Norvell before following his coach to Colorado State. Horton's been banged up this season, but still had 26 catches for 353 yards and a score.

Over his career, Horton accumulated 3,615 yards receiving. The conference record is held by Colorado State's Rashard Higgins, who amassed 3,649 yards from 2013-15.

“I will continue to be the ultimate teammate and captain for this team and will do whatever I can to help make this a memorable season,” Horton said in a statement. “I will forever cherish my time playing at Colorado State and wearing the green and gold.”

