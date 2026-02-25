Commanders and Jaguars to host games in London next season, with Jacksonville playing twice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to become the first NFL team to play two home games overseas.

The Jaguars and the Washington Commanders on Tuesday were named hosts for three games scheduled for London in 2026. Jacksonville will play back-to-back games across the pond in October, with one at historic Wembley Stadium and the other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Commanders also will host a game at Tottenham, the official home of the NFL in Britain.

Specific dates and opponents will be announced later.

The Jaguars are making the move because stadium renovations will reduce capacity in Jacksonville to 42,507 this fall. The Jaguars will be fully displaced in 2027, with most of their home games to be played in Orlando. They can play up to three home games internationally that season.

This will be the third time in four years that the Jags have played consecutive games in London, but they were the home team for one and the visiting team for the other in those previous ventures.

Jacksonville swept Atlanta and Buffalo in London in 2023 and split with Chicago and New England in 2024. The team lost to the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium last year.

“My immediate takeaway was London is undoubtedly our home away from home,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “We have a passionate and knowledgeable fan base in London, built over time and still growing, and we’re making a positive impact with fans throughout the United Kingdom as well.

“That’s something our entire organization, starting with our ownership, has worked very hard to achieve and takes great pride in further developing each season.”

The Jaguars have played an NFL-leading 14 games in London since 2013, including 11 at Wembley and three at Tottenham. They are 7-7 in those. They scheduled two home games in Britain in 2020 but shuttered those plans because of the pandemic.

Washington has played twice overseas, including a 27-27 tie with Cincinnati in 2016. The Commanders lost to Miami in overtime in the NFL’s first game in Madrid last year.

The London lineup is part of an NFL-record nine international games in 2026 that span four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

San Francisco and the Rams are slated to play in Australia. The 49ers will be the visiting team for that one and the home team for a game in Mexico. Detroit is the home team for a game in Germany. New Orleans is the home team for a game in France. Dallas is the home team for a game in Brazil. And the home team for a game is Spain has yet to be announced.

