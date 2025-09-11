Commanders and Packers will have better idea of where they stand in NFC after Thursday night matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Two playoff teams from last season get an early measure of where they stand in the NFC as the Washington Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Both teams are coming off season-opening victories. The Packers beat the two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions 27-13, while the Commanders defeated the New York Giants 21-6.

Washington is seeking to build on its breakthrough from a year ago, when quarterback Jayden Daniels' spectacular rookie season helped the Commanders go 14-6 and reach the NFC championship game.

Green Bay went 11-7 last year and lost in the wild-card round. Both teams fell in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington is seeking to beat the Packers on the road for the first time since a 20-17 victory at Milwaukee County Stadium in 1988. Washington’s last win over the Packers at Lambeau Field was a 16-7 decision in 1986.

