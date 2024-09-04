Commanders suspend employee after undercover video showed him disparaging players and fans

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — The Washington Commanders said Wednesday they have suspended an employee pending an internal investigation after he was shown making derogatory comments about players and fans in undercover video posted on social media.

Vice president of content Rael Enteen said in the video posted by O’Keefe Media Group that some players were dumb and homophobic and called fans “high school-educated alcoholics" and “mouth breathers.”

A team spokesperson said, “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization" and that further comment will be reserved at this time.

James O'Keefe, who founded the company last year, told The Associated Press by phone that the videos were taken during two dates in June in Washington. O'Keefe said Enteen and the woman who filmed the interactions met on a dating app.

Enteen on video also called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell “a $50 million puppet” and said the league's social justice efforts were performative. A message sent to a league spokesperson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

