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Congo leads England 1-0 at halftime in the round of 32 at the World Cup

By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
Congo England WCup Soccer Congo's Brian Cipenga (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press

ATLANTA — Brian Cipenga gave Congo a surprising 1-0 lead over England at halftime at the World Cup on Wednesday.

Cipenga scored in seventh minute of the round of 32 match to set up the potential upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Congo forward collected a cross on the left of the box and sent his shot low past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

England improved after the first-half hydration break with Ezri Konsa inadvertently deflecting Declan Rice’s cross narrowly wide and Jude Bellingham forcing a save from Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi with a close range header.

England wanted a penalty late in the half when Harry Kane went down under a challenge from Mpasi, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away appeals.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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