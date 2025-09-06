Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to play in a record sixth World Cup began in typical fashion with two goals as Portugal made a winning start to its qualifying campaign by routing Armenia 5-0.

Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting more benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end.

The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted soccer's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.

Next year would likely be Ronaldo's last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Like him, Messi would also be playing at a sixth World Cup — setting the pair apart from any other player, with a host of names having appeared in five.

Ronaldo — a five-time Champions League winner, who also lifted the European Championship trophy with his country — struck in each half at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Portugal made a flying start in Group F on Saturday.

His second saw him roll back the years with a thunderous shot from around 25 meters (yards). He wheeled away in celebration with his arms outstretched.

Joao Felix also scored twice and hit the opening goal after just 10 minutes. Joao Cancelo was also on target.

England maintained its 100% record in qualifying with a 2-0 win against Andorra at Villa Park.

Thomas Tuchel's team is top of Group K with four straight wins after an own goal from Christian Garcia and a Declan Rice header.

Unconvincing England

While Ronaldo further gilded his record, Harry Kane was left frustrated as England failed to convince again under Tuchel.

A 1-0 win against Andorra in June was described by one British newspaper as England's "worst ever." It was followed by a 3-1 home loss against Senegal in a friendly before the end of the season.

Tuchel made 10 changes to his squad and while there was an improvement, England still had to toil against the 174-ranked Andorrans.

It took Garcia to open the scoring when inadvertently glancing Noni Madueke's inswinging cross into his own net in the 25th.

England created more chances after the break, with Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez making two fine saves from close range to deny Eberechi Eze and Elliott Anderson.

Rice headed in at the far post in the 67th from Reece James' cross.

“The energy was right, quality was there. We should have scored more,” Tuchel said.

England's all-time leading scorer Kane could not extend his record, with his best chance coming when failing to connect with James's first half cross with an open net to aim at.

Also in Group K, Serbia beat Latvia 1-0 to move up to second in the table.

England plays Serbia on Tuesday in what is likely to be its biggest test in the group.

“We know what’s coming. It’s a difficult away game, but it’s a crucial game for us because we can make a huge step into the qualification, and we are well aware of it,” Tuchel said.

