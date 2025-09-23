Cubs 3B Shaw says he's 'not concerned at all' about backlash for attending Charlie Kirk memorial

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw insisted he has no regrets about missing a game to attend the memorial for his friend Charlie Kirk, saying he had an invitation from the right-wing commentator's widow and permission from the team to attend the event in Glendale, Arizona.

Shaw said Tuesday that Kirk's widow Erika texted asking him to attend the event, and he was “not concerned at all” about any backlash toward him for going. He said he and Kirk lived in the same apartment complex in Arizona and connected through their faith.

“Whatever backlash comes is OK,” Shaw said. “I feel strongly in my faith that was meant to be.”

Kirk, a Chicago area native, would text Shaw after Cubs games. He posed for a photo with Shaw and Chicago infielder Michael Busch on the Cubs' dugout following a game at Wrigley Field in August.

Shaw missed a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday that had seeding ramifications for the playoff-bound Cubs. They’re trying to secure the top wild card and homefield advantage that comes with it in the opening round. The Cubs had an off day on Monday, so this was the first opportunity to ask Shaw about the decision to attend the memorial.

“I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.